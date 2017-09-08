Manchester rivals United and City voted against earlier transfer deadline

Manchester rivals United and City were among the clubs to vote against bringing the transfer deadline forward to before the Premier League season starts, Goal understands.

It was announced on Thursday that changes to the summer window will come into force ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

A statement read: “Premier League clubs have agreed to a rule amendment that will see the summer transfer window in any year end at 17.00 on the Thursday before the start of the season.

“This is for Premier League clubs only and has no bearing on other leagues and competitions.”

The proposal, which had been mooted for some time, was not universally supported, though, with only 14 sides voting in favour of the change.

United and City opposed the amendment, along with Swansea, Crystal Palace and Watford, while Burnley abstained.

Historically, transfer windows – both in the summer and in January – have closed at the end of a calendar month.

This year saw teams have until 11pm on August 31 in which to get their business done, with the deadline passing on the same day in the vast majority of countries across Europe.

That will now no longer be the case, with Premier League sides at risk of losing players to continental rivals once their domestic campaign has started – without the possibility to bring in cover.

United clearly have their concerns regarding such a situation, despite Jose Mourinho previously stating that he would welcome alterations within the English game.

He said in mid-August: "I would prefer the window to close as soon as possible.

"So everybody knows the players we have and the deals will be done earlier and nobody would be waiting for the last week and we wouldn't have the situation of sometimes a player plays game No. 1 for a team and game No. 2 for another team."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that an early deadline “would have helped us this year”, despite the Reds completing a £35 million deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the final day of the window.

While other leading divisions across Europe are yet to follow the Premier League’s lead, it could be that further changes are on the way.

The German Bundesliga is reported to have held discussions regarding a shorter window, while Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta would be in support of a similar system in Serie A.

He said through Juve’s official Twitter account: "The Premier League's decision to end the transfer window early is wise. Now we have to extend the discussion to a European level."