Manchester rivals Utd and City in two-horse title race - Neville rules out Chelsea and Spurs bids

Manchester rivals United and City have made the Premier League title battle a two-horse race, says Gary Neville.

The old adversaries have set the standard in the English top-flight this season, with the Red Devils having burst out of the blocks under Jose Mourinho.

United 17/10 to beat Watford to nil

City have since swept to the summit on the back of an unbeaten run, which has seen them yet to come unstuck across all competitions in 2017-18.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently hold an eight-point advantage in the tussle for domestic supremacy, and Neville believes United are now the only side who can chase them down.

The former Red Devils and England defender told the Gary Neville Podcast: "It definitely does [remain a Manchester duel for the title].

“At this moment in time, it is United who are closest to Man City but I don't think Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or Chelsea are right this season.

Gary Neville Premier League title race More