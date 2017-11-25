Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls

Manchester United battled to an 11th straight home win as Lewis Dunk's unlucky deflection inflicted a 1-0 loss on Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lewis Dunk's desperately unlucky own goal gave Manchester United a laborious 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The defeat was harsh on an assured and enterprising Brighton side, but that will be of little consequence to Jose Mourinho as United recorded an 11th straight home win across all competitions.

After wasting numerous first-half chances in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League loss at Basel, United could not even be accused of profligacy on this occasion as the likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford largely struggled to carve out opportunities for Romelu Lukaku.

Mat Ryan produced an excellent double save to thwart Lukaku and Pogba on the stroke of half-time but the goalkeeper could do nothing to keep out the winner midway through the second half as Ashley Young's shot from 20 yards looped up wickedly off Dunk and dipped just below the crossbar into the top-right corner.

The much-needed victory means second-placed United close to within five points of leaders and rivals Manchester City, who travel to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Defeat ended Brighton's five-match unbeaten run but Chris Hughton's side can at least console themselves with a performance that showed ample promise as they sit safely ensconced in mid-table after 13 matches of their debut Premier League campaign.

The tone for an even encounter was set inside the first five minutes as both sides created openings.

Lukaku blazed over having exchanged passes with Martial before Anthony Knockaert got in behind the United defence only to fizz a cross-cum-shot across the face of goal.

David de Gea comfortably held Pascal Gross' effort from the edge of the box as the Seagulls continued to play with plenty of poise while United were restricted to half chances, Lukaku stretching to nod Antonio Valencia's cross wide 10 minutes before the break.