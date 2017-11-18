Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return

Manchester United reversed a first-half deficit to win 4-1 after Newcastle had attempted to spoil the return of two Old Trafford stars.

Paul Pogba marked his return from injury with a goal and an assist and Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his comeback as Manchester United turned around a first-half deficit to record a convincing 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Frenchman Pogba teed up compatriot Anthony Martial for the equaliser before tapping in a third, helping Jose Mourinho's side overcome Dwight Gayle's 14th-minute opener to stretch their unbeaten run at home to 37 games.

Chris Smalling had nodded the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time while Romelu Lukaku ended his personal drought after the break, the Belgian striker smashing in his first club goal since September 30.

READ MORE: Manchester United v Newcastle - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Gossip - United ‘want Bale despite injury risk’, Jose ‘targets Rose’ - and more

READ MORE: Michael Owen exclusive on Jose and Rafa’s HUGE character flaws

Mourinho allowed Ibrahimovic a late cameo off the bench, the Swede making his first appearance in 216 days since suffering a serious knee injury in April.

The result sees United reclaim second place from Chelsea and remain on the coat-tails of pacesetters Manchester City, who won 2-0 at Leicester City earlier on Saturday to lead their neighbours by eight points.

With Eric Bailly and Phil Jones both ruled out through injury, Victor Lindelof was handed a starting spot in a team that reverted to a flat back four after lining up with three centre-backs in the defeat at Chelsea on November 5.

The centre-back barely put a foot wrong in helping Sweden stun Italy in the World Cup play-offs, yet one unfortunate slip let Newcastle in to take a shock lead.

Lindelof looked in position to cut out DeAndre Yedlin's cross until he lost his footing, allowing the late-arriving Gayle to stride onto the ball and angle a low shot across De Gea and into the net via the goalkeeper's right post.