Manchester United to make another huge loss on former youth player if they re-sign Michael Keane for £25m

Keane has been linked with a return to his boyhood club: Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with a £25m summer move for Michael Keane - another former youth player that would see the club make a significant loss should they re-sign the defender.

The 24-year-old centre-back left United in January 2015 to join the Burnley but could now be on his way back to Old Trafford.

Keane has seen his stock rise at Turf Moor this season, with the Manchester club tipped as favourites to secure the player’s signature.

According to the Daily Mail, United included a clause in the original deal with Burnley entitling them to 25 per cent of any sell-on fee, so they will have to pay less for Keane than any of their rivals.

Even so, the move is likely to raise further questions over United’s transfer policy after the club paid a world record £89m last summer to re-sign Paul Pogba - four years after selling him to Juventus for £800,000.

It’s understood the United hierarchy has no issues over a potential move for Keane, though, with the 24-year-old similarly interested in returning to his boyhood club.

Keane has made 35 appearances for Burnley this season, keeping 12 clean sheets and scoring two goals for the side.

He made his England debut against Germany in March.