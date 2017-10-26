Manchester United's Ander Herrera dampens talk of a rift between he and Jose Mourinho

Ander Herrera has moved to dampen talk of a rift between him and Jose Mourinho: Getty

Ander Herrera insists he has a "fantastic relationship" with Jose Mourinho as he called on Manchester United to recover in the Premier League title race against Tottenham.

Midfielder Herrera angered United boss Mourinho with his comments after the shock defeat at Huddersfield last weekend, saying the Terriers had played with "more passion".

Mourinho put United's defeat in west Yorkshire down to a "really bad attitude" and said he could not explain Herrera's remarks.

But United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Swansea on Tuesday night and Herrera was determined to silence talk of a rift between him and Mourinho.

"We have a fantastic relationship, but what I said was that in the first 30 minutes they had a better attitude than us," Herrera said. "That's what happened. But after that we had a good attitude and we were even close to drawing the game, which is not so easy after playing bad the first 30 minutes.

"But now we want to forget what happened on Saturday. We want to move forward for a massive game against Tottenham and try to win. After the defeat at Huddersfield we needed good feelings back, because when you lose a game you want to play as quick as possible and play well."

Second-placed United go into Saturday's game at Old Trafford above Spurs on goal difference.

It is the start of a huge eight days for United who welcome Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Chelsea the following Sunday.

