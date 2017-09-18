From Manchester United's Angel Gomes to Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, the youngsters to look out for this week

In an era of stockpiling player, that means the Premier League’s big clubs have more players than they actually need, the chance for blooding teenage talent is lessening with each passing year.

Nonetheless, there are a number of bright young things in the midst of the league’s biggest sides who are simply too good to overlook for their respective clubs.

Here, we take a look at the youngsters who are set to feature in this week’s League Cup fixtures:

Phil Foden, Manchester City

17-year-old midfielder Foden has been training with Manchester City’s first team for the last few months, and even been on the bench, as Pep Guardiola tries to show in the wake of Jadon Sancho’s departure that City do provide a pathway for talented and dedicated teenage players. Foden is a slight but canny midfielder capable of wriggling away from opponents in the middle of the pitch. “I’m not the biggest so I don’t try to make the game a physical battle,” he said. “I use my brain instead.” Foden is a long way away from challenging Fernandinho for a starting place but he is learning from training with Guardiola and should get his first senior minutes in the League Cup.

17-year-old Phil Foden is one of Manchester City's brightest young talents (Getty)

Reiss Nelson, Arsenal

Rated as the most talented English player of his generation, 17-year-old Nelson was given his Arsenal debut in the Europa League against FC Koln last Thursday. He came on for Theo Walcott and made an impression on the game, showing confidence from the first time he touched the ball. A direct and skilful winger, Nelson has been a huge success in youth team football for Arsenal and England, whipping in a free-kick against Manchester United Under-23s this month that has already gone viral. Wenger is now keen to start integrating him into the first team.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Tottenham Hotspur

One of the surprises from the Spurs academy this year has been the emergence of 17-year-old midfielder Oakley-Boothe as a player who can be on the fringes of the Spurs first-team squad, even ahead of superstar Marcus Edwards. Oakley-Boothe went on the summer tour of the United States where he impressed Mauricio Pochettino and he was even on the bench for Spurs’ 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnely at Wembley.



Tashan Oakley-Boothe in action during a Tottenham training session (Getty)

Angel Gomes, Manchester United

Another talented winger in contention to play this week, even if it might be from the bench rather than from the start. Gomes made his United debut at the end of last season, replacing Wayne Rooney, and this year he has continued to star for the age-group sides. The 17-year-old likes to cut in from the left and shoot with his right foot, the ball never getting too far away from him. But he has not yet committed his long-term future to the club, and United will be anxious until he does.