Manchester United's attack and City's vision as Liverpool must regroup and Arsenal show signs of recovery

Manchester City took another push towards the title as they swept aside another title rival in Chelsea to keep ahead of United by a solitary goal as we head into the international break.

Harry Kane capped off his phenomenal September scoring with his 12th and 13th goals of the season to give Huddersfield their first hammering as a Premier League club as Arsenal kept up their mini-rival with victory over Brighton.

Pressure is growing on Ronald Koeman as Everton lost again but Slaven Bilic appeared to have saved himself for another couple of weeks.

Here are eight things we learned from the Premier League this season…

1. Pep Guardiola's vision is coming together

The maroon blanket that coated Antonio Conte's Chelsea was something to behold on Saturday evening.

It was a sensational performance away from home against the defending champions to be able to limit Chelsea in the way that they did. For Guardiola it felt like a breakthrough performance, just days after Conte had his own in Madrid.

Now the Italian can rightly feel aggrieved that his side arrived home at 4am on Thursday after playing one of Europe's top sides while City enjoyed an extra 36 hours' rest after playing Shakhtar at home.

And it would have been interesting to see these two sides meet on a more even playing field but that is life in the Premier League. Chelsea's squad is thinner than it should be through their own doing and weeks like this are where it costs you.

For City, who put in a display that surely installs them as title favourites, this dominant performance felt like a statement win.

2. Does Roy Hodgson have an impossible job?

What can Roy Hodgson do?

He inherited a squad with no wins, no points, no confidence and no goals, and who does he have to play in three of his first four games? Manchester City, United and, next, Chelsea.

View photos Hodgson could be lost for answers already (Getty) More

Those at the club who were only too happy to take the credit for decisions when things went well are mysteriously silent now.

Palace are already setting the Premier League record for the worst start ever and it looks like by the time it ends it will be a record that may take a while to be beaten. Is it already too late for Palace to survive? Forget the Great Escape, staying in the Premier League is already looking like Mission Impossible.

3. Marcus Rashford is showing versatility as well as ability

Recently it’s been a long afternoon for whoever has played right-back against Manchester United, not least because they have to face Marcus Rashford for 60-plus minutes before a fresh-legged Anthony Martial enters the fray.

But on Saturday it was especially long for Joel Ward after the Englishman tore him apart from as early as the third minute when he left the Palace man for dead before laying on Juan Mata’s opener.

The Englishman looks to have finally settled on the left of that front three with Mourinho admiring his industrious workrate over Martial’s attacking nous. Even Martial’s stunning midweek performance in the Champions League wasn’t enough to dislodge Rashford from this team. His free kick for Fellaini’s second was a thing of beauty.

Rashford and Martial seem to be jostling for one position in Mourinho's attack but both are fast, tricky and excellent finishers. They provide a different element to the United offensive push and should their form continue then you wonder if there is a way in which Jose could squeeze them both into the starting XI.

