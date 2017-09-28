Manchester United's Bailly delighted with Uefa Champions League debut

The 23-year-old defender is elated to have played his first ever game in Europe’s elite club competition as the Red Devils triumphed in Moscow

Eric Bailly is delighted to have made his Uefa Champions League debut in Manchester United’s 4-1 thrashing of CSKA Moscow at the VEB Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Ivory Coast international made the switch from Villarreal to Old Trafford last summer. And helped Jose Mourinho’s men lift the Uefa Europe League last season – which earned them an automatic spot in this year’s Champions League.

But the defender missed out on the Red Devils' opening day victory over Basel at the Old Trafford having owing to his booking against Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Bailly made his bow playing at the right of a back three as Mourinho's men thrashed Viktor Goncharenko's side at home.

And he has expressed his joy at making his maiden appearance in the competition while helping his side make it two wins from two opening group stage games.