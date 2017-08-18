Manchester United 'blessed' to have team spirit that other sides don't, claims Chris Smalling

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has insisted his team are “blessed” to enjoy a healthy team spirit and claims other sides are more much fraught with changing room conflict.

United have seemingly come together in the past few months under manager Jose Mourinho, having secured a return to the Champions League in May before impressing in the offseason.

Mourinho’s men also make a strong start to the new season over the weekend as they swept aside West Ham in a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford – their biggest win in the Premier League for nearly three years.

And following the Portuguese’s recent admission that he has “never had a group I like so much during my long career”, Smalling has added to the rising sense of togetherness at Old Trafford with his own comments.

“It’s hard to be able to have 25 players that all get along but I’ve found in the dressing room everybody is getting on, everyone’s joking, we’ve got music playing and everyone is laughing and joking about,” the 27-year-old told the Metro.

“I hear a lot of stories from other clubs and there’s a lot more people that don’t get on than us so I think we’re very blessed to have the changing room that we have.”

Smalling picked out Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard as the changing room “jokers”, adding that the players were “very lucky” to work an environment that “we all really enjoy”.

“He’s (Paul Pogba) a joker, Jesse [Lingard] is a joker as well. Youngy is up there as well. I think everyone has their mix and no matter what nationality, as we’ve got so many in that changing room, everybody gets on and has a laugh.

“I think we’re very lucky in that we get to work in an environment that we all really enjoy.”

Jesse Lingard also recently praised the new-found spirit of United’s changing room which he believes is “flowing with confidence” for the season ahead.

"There's a lot of confidence flying around at the moment and it's good that we can stick together and be a part of it," Lingard said after victory over the Hammers.

"The whole team is working hard this season and hopefully we'll win trophies. We're in a lot of competitions, the more trophies the better.”

