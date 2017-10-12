How have Manchester United's Class of 92 fared as managers?
The news that Paul Scholes has held talks with Oldham over the vacant manager's job means the potential addition of a new feather in the cap of the Manchester United Class of 92's managerial prowess.
But how have Sir Alex Ferguson's fledglings fared in positions of power?
Ryan Giggs
Having been appointed a player-coach at Manchester United in July 2013, Giggs then became interim manager when David Moyes was sacked the following April. He achieved a record of two wins, a draw and a defeat in the final four games of the 2013–14 season.
Giggs was then appointed as Louis van Gaal's assistant manager when the Dutchman took charge for the following season but - despite many suggesting he would be a potential successor at the helm - he left the club when Jose Mourinho was announced as the new manager in July 2016.
He has since been linked with a host of managerial roles, but has yet to make his next move.
Paul Scholes
Scholes held a coaching role at United for six months after his initial retirement in 2011, but he has largely steered clear of the dugout since reversing that decision and calling time on his playing career for a second time in 2013.
He held a coaching position at United under Moyes and assisted Giggs during the Welshman's four-game spell as interim manager, but his only managerial stint came in January 2015 when he acted as Salford City caretaker manager alongside Phil Neville for their match against Kendal Town.
Salford City won 2-1, giving Scholes a 100 per cent managerial winning record.
Nicky Butt
Having retired from playing in 2011, Butt returned to Manchester United the following year as a reserve team coach.
He was another Class of 92 alumnus who assisted Giggs during the Welshman's brief tenure as interim United manager in 2014 and has held the role of head of academy since November 2016.
Gary Neville
The bulk of Gary Neville's coaching experience has come with the England national side. He joined the coaching team in May 2012 and worked under Roy Hodgson for much of the next four years, while balancing his media duties.
He was a surprise appointment to take charge as Valencia manager in November 2015, where he worked with his brother Phil. Valencia failed to win their first nine matches and he was eventually sacked the following March, having won just three of his 16 league games in charge and failing to keep a single clean sheet.
Phil Neville
The younger Neville brother began his coaching career before he retired from the pitch, working with the England Under-21 squad throughout 2012 and 2013.
He is yet to branch out on his own since retiring in 2013, holding a coaching role at Manchester United until 2014, acting as Salford City caretaker manager alongside Scholes for one match in 2015 and assisting his brother Gary at Valencia.
David Beckham
Don't be silly. He hasn't been a manager.
Chris Casper
An unfulfilled playing talent, who was forced to retire aged 24 after suffering a double leg fracture while playing for Reading, Casper's only managerial stint came at Bury where he took charge from 2005 to 2008.
He then took up coaching roles at Bradford City and Grimsby Town before he was appointed Salford City's sporting director this summer.
Simon Davies
Wales international Davies failed to make the grade at Manchester United, playing the bulk of his career at lower league level and across the border in the Welsh top flight.
He joined the Chester City coaching staff in 2006 and had two stints as caretaker manager over the next couple of years before he was given the role on a permanent basis in March 2008. He failed to last until the end of the year, dropped back down as a youth team manager at Chester and then moved to Manchester City in 2013.
He served as Patrick Vieira's assistant with City's Elite Development Squad and has been in charge of the set-up since the Frenchman departed in December 2015.
Mark Robins
Not quite fitting into the category of Class of 92 alumni (he came through the youth ranks with the club before leaving in 1992), Robins was one of the most successful of Sir Alex's initial batch of youngsters coined Fergie's Fledglings.
He enjoyed a long playing career in the Football League and has managed a number of teams over the past decade, namely: Rotherham United, Barnsley, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Scunthorpe United and currently Coventry City.
Kevin Pilkington
The goalkeeper struggled for opportunities at Manchester United, instead playing the majority of his career at Mansfield Town and Notts County.
He moved into his first coaching role as goalkeeping coach at Notts County in 2012, remaining at the club - where he was forced into emergency playing duties on more than one occasion - until September 2017 when he moved to take up the same position at Cambridge United.