How have Manchester United's Class of 92 fared as managers?

Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs have all had stints with Manchester United's coaching staff - Getty Images Contributor

The news that Paul Scholes has held talks with Oldham over the vacant manager's job means the potential addition of a new feather in the cap of the Manchester United Class of 92's managerial prowess.

But how have Sir Alex Ferguson's fledglings fared in positions of power?

Ryan Giggs

Having been appointed a player-coach at Manchester United in July 2013, Giggs then became interim manager when David Moyes was sacked the following April. He achieved a record of two wins, a draw and a defeat in the final four games of the 2013–14 season.

Giggs was then appointed as Louis van Gaal's assistant manager when the Dutchman took charge for the following season but - despite many suggesting he would be a potential successor at the helm - he left the club when Jose Mourinho was announced as the new manager in July 2016.

He has since been linked with a host of managerial roles, but has yet to make his next move.

Paul Scholes

Scholes held a coaching role at United for six months after his initial retirement in 2011, but he has largely steered clear of the dugout since reversing that decision and calling time on his playing career for a second time in 2013.

He held a coaching position at United under Moyes and assisted Giggs during the Welshman's four-game spell as interim manager, but his only managerial stint came in January 2015 when he acted as Salford City caretaker manager alongside Phil Neville for their match against Kendal Town.

Salford City won 2-1, giving Scholes a 100 per cent managerial winning record.

Scholes been linked with different managerial roles since leaving Manchester United Credit: Action Images More