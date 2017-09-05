Manchester United's David De Gea backs Spain teammate Isco to become 'one of the greatest'

David De Gea has tipped Spain teammate Isco to become “one of the greatest” following his outstanding performance against Italy on Saturday night.

The Real Madrid playmaker, 25, scored twice in the 3-0 win and drew widespread plaudits for his nutmeg on Marco Verratti, a piece of skill that left even the PSG midfielder wanting to applaud.

But De Gea said he is not shocked by his young compatriot’s form.





"Personally I have known Isco for a long time so it’s no surprise to me what he’s doing," the Manchester United goalkeeper told reporters on Monday.

"I have seen him doing incredible things for so long now, people shouldn’t be surprised either.

“He’s been performing at a high level and doing incredible things on the pitch for some time.”





De Gea, who has long been tipped to join up with Isco at the Santiago Bernabeu, believes the Real Madrid midfielder is already among the best in the game but can continue his ascent to football’s summit.

“He’s at the top level now and that’s great for the team,” De Gea added.

“We hope he keeps improving.

“Bearing in mind his personality, he’ll become one of the greatest.”