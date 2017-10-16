Manchester United's De Gea brilliance frustrates Liverpool’s Joel Matip

The Cameroon international came close to grabbing a goal for the Reds in their stalemate but the Spaniard produced a world-class save to deny him

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has expressed frustration after Manchester United goalkeeper produced a stunning save to deny him the opportunity of giving his side the lead in Saturday's English Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s men endured a dreadful afternoon at Anfield after they were held to a 0-0 draw by the resilient Red Devils.

Chances after chances were thwarted by a combination of United’s sturdy defence and instinctive De Gea saves. And the height of it was when the former Atletico Madrid man brilliantly denied the 26-year-old’s tap in - that was headed for no where than the goal - with his left foot off a Roberto Firmino cross.

Matip, also frustrated at the outcome of the encounter, hailed the heroics of the Spain international.

“I have to score, but he saved it really brilliantly,” Matip told club website.

“Opportunities like this we have to use and it was a little bit unlucky and frustrating.”

The Kops will be aiming to step up their game when they meet Maribor in a Uefa Champions League encounter on Tuesday evening.