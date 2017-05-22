Manchester United have 'no God-given right' to win Europa League final, says Phil Jones

Phil Jones has stressed Manchester United have "no God-given right" to win Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax and must approach the game in the correct manner.

United are widely regarded as the favourites to emerge from the contest at Stockholm's Friends Arena with the trophy and the Champions League place that comes with it.

And Red Devils defender Jones has sounded a warning against complacency ahead of the "huge" match.

The 25-year-old said: "We've got a huge game on Wednesday that we need to prepare right for.

"We need to go out and do a job.

"We know Champions League football is the end goal, but we need to earn the right to be in the Champions League by winning on Wednesday night.

"We've no God-given right to win the Europa League.

"We deserve to be in the final, but we have to show up and prove we are good enough, and that's what we will do.

"I can understand the lads' tiredness, we've had a lot of games. But we need to give it one more big push on Wednesday night."

At the end of a season in which Jose Mourinho's United have won the EFL Cup and come sixth in the Premier League, Wednesday's match is being billed as make-or-break for their 2016-17.

Asked if it was the case that victory against Ajax would mean it had been a successful season for United and defeat would mean it had not, Jones said: "In a nutshell, probably.

"It's a defining moment in our season and we need to make sure we win the game. We want Champions League football."

Jones is ready to play a part in the game after Sunday's 2-0 league victory over Crystal Palace marked his fourth appearance since returning to action following a foot injury.

It appeared there might be some tension between Mourinho and Jones when the manager last month publicly urged the player to "be brave" and take a risk in terms of his recovery and making himself available for selection.

But Jones seems to have no problem with Mourinho, saying: "He's a great manager to work for.

"This season I've thoroughly enjoyed it under him. Even when I was out of the team at the start he always gave me confidence I would get in if I was training and playing well. He was true to his word.

"He always made me feel wanted and I owe him a lot for that."

With an eye on Wednesday's fixture, Mourinho rested numerous players on Sunday as United completed their domestic season with what was essentially a dead rubber against Palace.

