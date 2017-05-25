Manchester United's raw emotion displays the city's unity to perfection as Europa League win lifts an unfair burden

It was well over an hour after the final whistle in Stockholm, and the Manchester United players still hadn’t left the Friends Arena dressing room, because they were still so joyously singing so many supporter chants.

Songs like ‘follow, follow, follow cos United have won in Stockholm’ could easily be heard thundering the wall of the press conference room where the international media were waiting for Jose Mourinho to come out and discuss the 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax, although he would still be a while.

That was entirely understandable, as he joined in some of the singing. This was one of those endearing moments when the link between the terraces and a team is made clear, and it was shown how in tune some of the players are with the supporters and the supporters’ culture, something that was all the more important this week.

Because, in the middle of all the celebrations, there was also a touchingly poignant moment when all the players and Mourinho posed with a banner that featured the words ‘MANCHESTER - A CITY UNITED’.

The awful events of Monday naturally hung over everything for United, but this match - and this victory - will now always be juxtaposed with it as a glimmer of hope amid so much darkness, and ensured the players felt they had to do something for the city. If it was of course unfair to expect them to win in such situations, this is why they were even more determined to do. That was pretty much what Mourinho had told them on Tuesday morning, as he said “do it for the city, do it for the kids”. That’s what they did, and it became clear it was what they were thinking, when the players began to speak.

“It’s been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester,” Juan Mata had said. “We are happy to win for all the people that have suffered.”

Paul Pogba struck a similar theme. “We know things like this are very sad, all over the world. In London and Paris. We had to focus, it was very important. We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died. We did it.”

Ander Herrera went even further, when accepting his man-of-the-match award.

“I am happy but I want to dedicate this to the victims. This is just football but what happened two day ago was horrible.

This happened in Manchester but everywhere we need to have a united world to fight for peace

Ander Herrera

“We want peace in the world - a normal world with respect. We are just football players but we have an audience so we want to work together for a normal world.

“This happened in Manchester but everywhere we need to have a united world to fight for peace and no more attacks and deaths please.”

Jose Mourinho kisses the Europa League trophy as United's celebrations begin

It was impossible not to sense a real feeling of release from the players, too, as became clear when Mourinho explained how hard Tuesday had been.

“That is why we didn’t want to have the press conference because we had to prepare ourselves to do our job and to try to organise events that are much more important than our job.”

The sheer extent of the celebrations and pure joy were understandable. It was as if something had been lifted, as they lifted the trophy





Even as Monday rendered football’s stakes irrelevant, it oddly made this match all the more important as an occasion, but also very hard and strange for the players to prepare for. They faced an unfair and almost impossible burden.

