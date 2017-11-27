Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku escapes FA sanction over alleged kick at Brighton's Gaetan Bong

Lukaku will be able to face Man City in the upcoming derby - PA

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has escaped Football Association sanction for his alleged kick at Brighton's Gaetan Bong.

Images appeared to show the 24-year-old kicking out twice at the Albion defender just before Ashley Young's strike deflected in off Lewis Dunk to secure Jose Mourinho's men a 1-0 win.

Lukaku was left sweating on FA action as retrospective punishment for violent conduct would incur a three-man ban, ruling him out of the derby clash with Manchester City.

However, Press Association sport understands the striker will face no action from the governing body over the incident.

Referee Neil Swarbrick took no action against Lukaku at the time and the incident was confirmed to have been missed by officials at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was full of praise for his striker after the win over Brighton

As a result, a panel of three former elite referees reviewed the footage independently of one another to advise whether they deemed it a sending off offence.