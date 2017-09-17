Manchester United's late surge seals victory against out of sorts Everton as Wayne Rooney return falls flat

Wayne Rooney had the opportunity to make the most memorable of returns to Old Trafford. With a cleaner strike and less pressure around Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, David de Gea may not have denied him and Everton would have been level with the best part of 45 minutes to play. An equaliser would also have been a deserved punishment for Rooney’s former club, who rested on their laurels after Antonio Valencia’s wonderful early strike gave them the lead.

Yet it was not to be. After their poor start, Rooney and his team-mates grew into the game and threatened a ponderous, complacent United. For 80 minutes, this was the least impressive display from Jose Mourinho’s of the season so far, but as they have done several times already this season, they stepped up through the gears late on, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and an Anthony Martial penalty masking a middling performance. Everton, for their part, are winless on the road in 11 matches for the first time in 13 years.

The pre-match attention was all on Rooney, playing against his former club for the first time and doing so a day before his appearance at Stockport magistrates’ court on a drink driving charge. United’s all-time leading scorer received a warm reception when his name was read out before kick-off, much warmer than the one offered to Lukaku by the away support, but those cheers soon made way for mischievous chants of ‘you Scouse bastard’. Altogether, there was little sentiment or ceremony on United’s part to commemorate Rooney’s return and his old team-mates started in an appropriately business-like manner.

Four minutes in, after a brief but intense downpour opened over Old Trafford, Matic switched play across the face of the penalty area to Valencia, who took the bouncing ball first time and fired a thunderous drive into Pickford’s top-right hand corner. The goalkeeper’s positioning was questionable, but it would have needed to be perfect to prevent what was a stunning strike.

A goal down, Everton were comfortably second-best in the opening stages but United showed little urgency to find a second. Lukaku should have doubled their lead when Juan Mata intercepted a sloppy pass by Michael Keane, but the Belgian striker stumbled on his run up to the goalmouth and then shot wide when it seemed easier to score. For the first time of the afternoon, the travelling support had something to cheer.

Gradually, Koeman’s players composed themselves and came back into the contest, with Rooney seeing his first effort on goal curl wide of the post. Tom Davies forced David de Gea into a stop with an outstretched boot, but the young midfielder was flagged marginally offside after Gylfi Sigurdsson had tapped in the rebound. It was more promising from the visitors but their play still lacked a cutting edge. At least Lukaku, who scored five times the amount of any other Everton player in the Premier League last term, was fluffing his lines at the other end.

