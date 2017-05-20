Manchester United's young guns profiled: who are Josh Harrop, Demetri Mitchell and Zachary Dearnley?

Jose Mourinho is set to ring the changes for the final day of the season as Manchester United continue to throw all of their efforts into the Europa League.

The side host Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon before travelling to Stockholm to face Ajax in the Europa League final just three days later.

The game against Sam Allardyce's team will be No 63 of a hectic season with Mourinho at pains to point out how stretched his squad has been on numerous occasions this term.

As a result, the Portuguese has revealed that a number of the club's young guns could feature in Sunday's clash.

Here, we take at look at the next generation of United stars:

Axel Tuanzebe

Prior to his first-team breakthrough in recent weeks, the 19-year-old captained the club's youth teams and Mourinho is understood to have been impressed by his mentality.

But first and foremost he is a technically-sound defender, most comfortable at the heart of a back four but also capable of filling in at full-back or defensive midfield.

He recently showed his versatility in playing in central midfield and with Mourinho expected to field the youngster on Sunday, Tuanzebe will have another chance to shine.

View photos Tuanzebe in action against Tottenham (Getty) More

Tuanzebe was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but moved to the north-west of England as a child and grew up near Rochdale.

His sporting prowess was easy to see as a young boy, competing at a high level in a number of sports but he decided to dedicate himself to football where he captained his school team, St. Cuthbert's, to the national Schools Cup final.

He had already piqued the interest of Manchester United's area scouts years before, though, and by the age of eight he was informally training with the club's youth programmes, and progressed through the ranks as a Red.

Josh Harrop

The 21-year-old joined his boyhood club in 2012 and currently plays for United’s U23s. Harrop has never played a senior game but a man-of-the-match performance against Tottenham U23s on Monday, in which he scored a hat-trick in front of Mourinho, leaves him in contention to make his debut against Palace.

View photos Josh Harrop is a natural playmaker (Getty) More

Harrop is a natural playmaker who is most comfortable in central midfield but he has demonstrated the ability to play as a No 10, too. A flair player with an eye for goal, he has scored eight goals in 21 Premier League 2 appearances this season.

