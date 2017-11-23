Manchester United’s Bailly in contention for Brighton and Hove Albion game

The Reds Devils boss revealed that the Ivory Coast international who missed Wednesday’s Champions League loss could be in action against the Seagulls

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Bailly will be available for Saturday’s English Premier League encounter against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old has not played for the Old Trafford outfit since their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on October 5, and has missed their last two games owing to a groin injury.

Ahead of the weekend's English top-flight game, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea gaffer disclosed that the Cote d'Ivoire international is in line against Chris Hughton’s men.

"Bailly I think has a chance for the weekend,” Mourinho told media.

"Jones does not play tomorrow and I can say in advance he doesn't play the weekend too.”

The Bingerville-born defender has scored a goal in eight Premier League games this campaign for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's men are placed second in the English top-flight log after garnering 26 points from 12 games, eight pointsadrift leaders Manchester City.