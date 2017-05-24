Europa League

Manchester United defeat Ajax to lift the trophy

Jose Mourinho's side will play Champions League football next season

Manchester United become fifth team to win all three major European trophies

The Red Devils joined a select group of sides to have hoisted silverware in all of the UEFA’s continental competitions

Manchester United’s Europa League title wasn’t a first for the club. It also put the Red Devils in select company among Europe's elite.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored as Manchester United defeated Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to take home the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League crown, along with earning a spot in the 2017-18 Champions League.

Pogba leads United emotional triumph

The trophy is not only the Red Devils’ first in the Europa League, but also made them the fifth team to take home titles in all three of Europe’s top club competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

Manchester United won the latter competition, which ceased to exist after 1999, in 1991. The Red Devils won their first European Cup, which later became the Champions League, in the 1967-68 season.

United join the club they defeated in this year’s final, Ajax, along with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea as the only five clubs to win all three competitions. Chelsea was the last team prior to United to complete the historical treble when they won the Europa League in 2012-13. 

