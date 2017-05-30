Manchester United boosted by Blaise Matuidi comments as Jose Mourinho hunts three high-profile signings

Matuidi admitted he is unsure whether he will sign a new deal with PSG: AFP/Getty Images

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of three high-profile new signings this summer as Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has admitted he is unsure whether he will stay at the club next season.

Matuidi is wanted by Jose Mourinho in a deeper role alongside Ander Herrera to allow his countryman Paul Pogba to flourish further up the field.

At 30 years old he is seen as a short-term, ready-made replacement for Michael Carrick, who signed a new one-year contract last week.

And United are confident they can get Matuidi relatively cheaply as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the Parc des Princes, even though there have been discussions about a new contract.

French outlet Le Parisien last month claimed Matuidi is keen to join Pogba and former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Manchester and speaking after PSG’s French Cup final win on Saturday, he admitted his future is in doubt.

“I don’t know yet,” he said when asked about his future. “I am feeling good in Paris. It’s hard as you don’t know the real position of the club.

“PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far. Honestly, I don’t want to lie, I don’t know yet.

“I am feeling good in Paris. Even if in the future I should leave, Paris stays the club of my heart and it would always be like that.”

Matuidi is wanted to add Champions League experience although should he sign a new deal Mourinho will turn to Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko instead, although Chelsea are thought to be front-runners for his signature.

United and Inter are £15m apart with their valuations of Perisic (Getty)

Antoine Griezmann is another one of three high-profile summer signings wanted by Mourinho having instructed Ed Woodward to push ahead with an £86.7m move for the Frenchman in an attempt to avoid another drawn-out saga like the one for Pogba last season.

United are still confident of a deal for the forward but have been concerned with the noises coming from Atletico Madrid who insist he isn’t leaving and Griezmann himself, who called the rumours “unfounded”.

The third high-profile signing is Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic, who is available for £50m, but United are only willing to go as high as £35m.

Mourinho would prefer Willian from Chelsea but Perisic is seen as the more realistic target.

There is still interest in Burnley’s Michael Keane too, with the former United centre-half having said to friends that it is his probable destination.