Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho furious with Romelu Lukaku role as Gareth Bale linked with transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly angry with Roberto Martinez for risking Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s World Cup qualification dead rubber on Tuesday night.

The star striker had missed the penultimate group game with an ankle injury but was declared fit by the national team's medical team and came off the bench against Cyprus, bagging a late goal in the 4-0 win.

With just four days until United’s crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool and nothing riding on the game as Belgium had already qualified, the Portuguese boss is said to furious at the needless minutes Lukaku had to play - but he will no doubt be relieved the 24-year-old returns to the north-west without injury.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has appeared to begin the mind games with Jurgen Klopp ahead of that early kick-off on Saturday.

With the international break now over and all eyes back on domestic competition, the Portuguese says he is relishing the prospect of a visit to Anfield.

“I like to play against the best teams,” he told Sky Sports.

“I like to play against the best clubs and I like to play at the best stadiums - the stadiums with more history.

“At Anfield I’ve had great moments and I’ve had bad moments. They have had happiness against me, they have had very sad moments against me.





“If they respect me as much as I respect them, we are going to have another one of those matches.”

In transfer gossip, Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sell Gareth Bale to United if they can recoup the £85m they paid Tottenham for the Welshman in 2013.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is said to be happy at Old Trafford despite rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Speculation surrounding the Frenchman has increased since it emerged that Mourinho is keen on adding Mesut Ozil to his ranks.