Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims to be victim of his own success amid latest criticism

At the end of a week in which he has found himself widely criticised for his supposedly negative tactical approach, Jose Mourinho responded when he claimed that he is judged by different standards to the rest of the Premier League’s managers.

Mourinho takes Manchester United to Huddersfield today having been pilloried for his approach to last week’s goalless draw at Anfield which also saw him the subject of unfavourable comparisons to the swashbuckling Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

But after a midweek Champions League win at Benfica stretched United’s run to 12 unbeaten games since the start of the season, Mourinho feels he has become a victim of his own success.

“I think it’s my fault, because people are used to my teams getting good results and winning titles,” said Mourinho.

“Other people have more time than I have. Other people have different standards than I have and that’s not a problem for me at all.

“We are going to lose matches, that’s obvious, and I can imagine we are going to have even more criticism than we have now.

“But honestly, no problem. It’s not a motivation. It doesn’t change my mind or my stability. We work hard, we try to do the best we can and get the best possible results.

“In relation to the last match, speaking about the Champions League I would like to know - because I don’t know - when United last won two consecutive matches away?

“I would like to know the last time United won nine points from three matches in the Champions League? We are doing okay.”

Mourinho’s public relations problems extended to his relationship with Antonio Conte this week after his comments that certain managers complain about injuries to key players were relayed to the Chelsea man who responded angrily.

“I don’t speak to him. I don’t know why he speaks to me. That’s no problem,” said Mourinho.