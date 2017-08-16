Manchester United changing room 'flowing with confidence,' says Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard says the Manchester United changing room is ‘flowing with confidence’ for the new season ahead and admits the side has welcome talk of winning the title.

United got off to a promising start to the new campaign over the weekend, beating West Ham 4-0 at Old Trafford - their biggest win in the Premier League for nearly three years.

EFL Cup, Community Shield and Europa League glory in Jose Mourinho's first season largely overshadowed their sixth-placed Premier League finish, but the club now appear to be back on an upward trajectory – something which Lingard says the players have come to acknowledge.

"There's a lot of confidence flying around at the moment and it's good that we can stick together and be a part of it," Lingard, who came on as a substitute in United's win over West Ham, said after the game.

"Even the lads who weren't involved at the weekend still played a big part in the win."

Asked if the mood has changed in the dressing room, Lingard said: "You could say that. We've come off the back of three trophies, so the confidence is flowing.

"The group that we had it was easy for players to settle in, the likes of Rom [Lukaku] and Victor [Lindelof], it was always going to be easy for them. They're very down to earth guys and they want to work hard on the training pitch."

Lingard also fuelled talk of the Premier League title returning to Old Trafford.

"I don't see why not," said Lingard. "The whole team is working hard this season and hopefully we'll win trophies. We're in a lot of competitions, the more trophies the better.

"It has been a long time since we've beaten a team 3-0, 4-0 at Old Trafford.

"It's a good start for us. I think anything is possible. If we really put our minds to it and really knuckle down, I think anything is possible.

"We're obviously back in the Champions League this season so there's many more trophies we can win."