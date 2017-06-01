Manchester United and City's spending will not influence Liverpool's transfer strategy insists new CEO Peter Moore

There was a delicious coincidence at Anfield this week. First came the news that Ian Ayre had decided to walk out on his new job as general manager of 1860 Munich just hours before a humiliating relegation to the third tier of German football was confirmed. Then came the announcement that Peter Moore had officially replaced Ayre as Liverpool’s chief executive.

The decisions reflect where Liverpool have been off the pitch at least and, perhaps, where they might go. In choosing to leave Munich after barely eight weeks, Ayre has revealed that he did not complete all of the necessary checks when joining a club that he described only in February as “undoubtedly belonging back in the Bundesliga.”

While Ayre has since spent most of his time in the Middle East working with 1860s’s controversial majority shareholder Hasan Ismaik and has rarely been seen in Munich, Moores has spent the same period seeing out his notice with EA Sports, the successful gaming creator that desperately did not want him to leave but ultimately allowed him to earlier than his terms of employment stipulated because of his achievements there, along with the respect they had for him as a person following a decade’s service.

Ayre had been an unpopular figure amongst supporters and was the last senior administrative link to Liverpool’s previous owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks – the Texan businessman that hired him as a commercial director in 2007, three years before the financial position of the club almost resulted in administration.

Moore might have joined Liverpool in a role above Ayre in 2011 when Fenway Sports Group sought a replacement for Christian Purslow but he judged then the timing was not right despite raw temptation: Moore was a Liverpool fan and had spent the first few years of his life in the Garston area of the city where his father had been a dock worker and then manager of the Gay Cavalier pub.

Having started his own working life as a PE teacher in north Wales, Moore moved to America to become a football coach. Breaks in business came with Patrick, the football boot maker, and then Reebok where he signed a deal to become Liverpool’s kit manufacturer in 1995. After moving into the gaming industry with Sega, he developed a close relationship with Bill Gates at Microsoft, helping build Xbox into the dominant brand it is today.

Moore decided to leave EA and the lifestyle of the San Francisco Bay area for Liverpool and a temporary apartment high above the dock road because at 62, he recognised an opportunity like this might not be offered again. If Moore feels like a step up for Liverpool from Ayre - like he might almost be too qualified having decided to trade positions at a conglomerate conservatively estimated to be worth $5bn for a football club optimistically valued at around £1bn, he dismisses the suggestion that his decision to return to Liverpool represents a personal step down.

“Football’s a really big business now,” he says. “You’ve got to keep moving. I come from an industry in Silicon Valley where every day you realise technology is a non-stop river. You’ve got to constantly be on your toes, working hard, be aware of your surroundings, make sure you’re tweaking your company’s direction and strategy. How do you drive revenue? How you manage costs? Here, it’s no different.”

Moore is sitting at the top of a table in an executive lounge in Anfield’s new main stand. Beyond the windows, several diggers are moving soil from one end of the ground to the other. What Moore says next is highly relevant to Liverpool because despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, there is so much room for improvement.

“What we have to do is provide the team down there on that pitch when it’s finished with every resource they need to be successful, that is the challenge of modern football.” Moore continues. “We see clubs that just can’t keep up with it. It’s always sad for me to see clubs that I grew up with as a boy that were powerhouses and have fallen off the pace. I’ve seen this in the world of Silicon Valley, once you drop off the pace catching back up again and being relevant, attracting talent, it becomes very, very difficult.”

Moore’s responsibilities will be different to Ayre’s, who was criticised for his perceived inability to complete important transfer deals to the advantage of rival clubs. Moore’s primary focus will be instead around improving Liverpool’s relatively healthy financial outlook and that means Michael Edwards, who became sporting director in November and has since separately been grouped by Fenway’s Mike Gordon and, indeed, Moore in the “world class” category will get his chance to prove his reputation as a scout and a negotiator this summer. It is very clear that Moore backs Fenway’s strategy in trying to find value in players where others have not.

