Manchester United and City are leading the Premier League, but how worried should Arsenal, Liverpool and rivals be?

The Premier League season may only be seven games old as we head into the second international break of the new campaign, but already the table is beginning to take a familiar shape.

The Manchester clubs are setting the pace at the top of the table while, behind them, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are jockeying for position.

Liverpool and Everton have made rather more erratic starts to the new campaign – with Ronald Koeman already falling under pressure after spending more than £130m this summer on new players.

But how have the Premier League’s biggest seven clubs performed when compared to their corresponding fixtures from last season, and which team has improved the most?

And just how worried should the rest of the Premier League be about the starts made by Manchester City and United?

Here, we compare the big seven’s results this season with the same matches from the last campaign, substituting last summer’s relegated teams with the three Premier League new boys (so Newcastle replace Hull, Brighton replace Middlesbrough and Huddersfield switch in for Sunderland).

Everton (current position 16th)

2016/17: Beat Stoke (h) 1-0, drew with Manchester City (a) 1-1, lost to Chelsea (a) 0-5, drew with Tottenham (h) 1-1, drew with Manchester United (a) 1-1, beat Bournemouth (h) 6-3, beat Burnley (h) 3-1. PTS: 12.

2017/18: Beat Stoke (h) 1-0, drew with Manchester City (a) 1-1, lost to Chelsea (a) 0-2, lost to Tottenham (h) 0-3, lost to Manchester United (a) 0-4, beat Bournemouth (h) 2-1, lost to Burnley (h) 0-1. PTS: 7.

Big things were expected at Goodison Park this season, after Ronald Koeman spent around £133m on new signings. But things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

Everton are five points worse off compared to last season, when they eventually finished 7th in the league. In that campaign they picked up three points in draws against Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United, but they have lost all three of those corresponding fixtures this campaign.

Their goal difference has also taken a huge knock, almost certainly because of the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. Last season they had 13 goals from the seven matches above – this season they have four.

Liverpool (7th)

2016/17: Beat Watford (a) 1-0, lost to Crystal Palace (h) 1-2, beat Arsenal (h) 3-1, drew with Manchester City (a) 1-1, beat Burnley (h) 2-1, lost to Leicester (a) 1-3, lost to Hull (a) 0-2. PTS: 10.

2017/18: Drew with Watford (a) 3-3, beat Crystal Palace (h) 1-0, beat Arsenal (h) 4-0, lost to Manchester City (a) 0-5, drew with Burnley (h) 1-1, beat Leicester (a) 3-2, drew with Newcastle (a) 1-1. PTS: 12.

