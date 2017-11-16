Manchester United confident 'hungry' Jose Mourinho will stay

Manchester United are fully behind Jose Mourinho and believe he will not be tempted to leave the club - Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United believe Jose Mourinho remains as hungry for success as ever and harbour no concerns about him being tempted to leave the club, even though there have been no talks so far about a new contract.

Mourinho appeared to flirt publicly with Paris St-Germain in an interview last month and just days later reports emerged that he could leave United amid reputed frustrations over the way the club was run.

The manager has reached the halfway stage of his three-year deal at Old Trafford, but while there are no immediate plans for a contract extension, it is understood United would be happy for him to stay longer. Mourinho does have an option in his contract to extend for a fourth year to June 2020.

United have lost two of their past three Premier League matches, against Huddersfield Town and Chelsea, to fall eight points behind league leaders Manchester City, and Mourinho invited criticism for his perceived negative approach in the goalless draw away to Liverpool last month and a loss of cutting edge upfront.

United have managed only seven goals in their past seven matches after scoring 33 in their opening 11 fixtures of the campaign and City’s start has reduced the margin for error ahead of Saturday game against Newcastle as United chase their first league title since 2013.

But United are happy with the progress being made under Mourinho and believe there has been a clear upturn in performance this season. There is also a belief that the manager has been viewed unfairly because of the form of rivals City under Pep Guardiola.

United feel Mourinho is unfairly compared with Guardiola when both clubs are at different points in the cycle Credit: Jason Cairnduff/REUTERS More