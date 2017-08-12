Manchester United confirm Varela departure on permanent deal

The Uruguayan defender has returned to his homeland at Penarol following a forgettable spell at Old Trafford which saw him make just 11 appearances

Manchester United have announced that Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela has left the club to re-join Penarol on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils signed the full-back in 2013, having spotted his potential early.

After seeing Varela impress at the South American Youth Championship, United handed him a trial.

The youngster did enough to earn a full-time contract, with a five-year deal penned in England – making him the first arrival of the David Moyes era at Old Trafford.

Varela will, however, fail to see out that agreement.

.@Guille_Varela4 has left #MUFC to rejoin Penarol.



Having been allowed to spend the 2014-15 campaign on loan with Real Madrid’s Castilla reserve side, first-team opportunities at United finally arrived in the following campaign.

Louis van Gaal handed him 11 appearances, including four in the Premier League, but that would be as good as it got for Varela.

He was sent back out on loan following the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager, joining German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long agreement.

Varela became embroiled in a bemusing tattoo saga while with the Bundesliga side, as he was suspended after picking up an infection from an untimely inking which prevented him from training.

He has now called time on his adventure in Europe, with Penarol taking him back to his homeland.