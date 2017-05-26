How Manchester United could line up next season as Jose Mourinho targets three high-profile signings

Fresh from winning the Europa League and entering the Champions League through the back door, Jose Mourinho is busy finalising his summer transfer plans at Manchester United.

United are looking to make three or four signings this transfer window, with Mourinho instructing the board to chase quality rather than quality as the club’s spending is likely to be their priciest yet.

Mourinho is keen to launch a Premier League title bid next year after finishing in a disappointing sixth place in his debut season and is now able to dangle the lure of Champions League football in front of their prospective signings.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is top of the list, with the Frenchman indicating there was a “six out of 10” chance he would join United and that he was “ready to leave” the Spanish capital.

Griezmann has a £86.7m buyout clause in his contract and United are confident they can get a deal over the line before the end of June to avoid the problems that come with a prolonged saga as with Paul Pogba's move from Juventus last summer.

Mourinho also wants Torino’s Andrea Belotti to play just in front of Griezmann, although that might involve also paying a buy-out clause of around £85m if they cannot agree a deal with the Italian club, and the chances of that are seen as “50-50”. He would likely succeed Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the No 9 shirt given the Swede’s long-term injury.

The signing of Burnley’s Michael Keane is seen as much likelier, with the former United centre-half having said to friends that it is his probable destination.

Mourinho also wants a midfielder to complement and help release Pogba. There is long-term interest in Paris St-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi as well as Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of the latter.

So with these signings, how could United line up next season?

Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero

With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign.

Right-back – Antonio Valencia

Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Centre-back – Eric Bailly

Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

View photos (Getty Images) More

Centre-back – Michael Keane

Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford.

Left-back – Luke Shaw

Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season.

Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera

A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date.

Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi

Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea.

