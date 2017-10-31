Manchester United’s Eric Bailly picks Pizzi as Benfica's main threat

Ahead of their clash with the Eagles the 23-year-old has warned the Red Devils to be wary of his former Espanyol teammate

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has picked Pizzi as Benfica’s main threat ahead of Tuesday's Uefa Champions League encounter.

Although the Portugal midfielder who netted 13 times in all competition last season is yet opened his goal account for Rui Vitoria’s side this term, the Cote d'Ivoire international has warned the reigning Europa League Champions to be wary of his former teammate.

"There are various players but, in my mind in particular, Pizzi, because he played at Espanyol with me,” Bailly told reporters ahead Tuesday's clash.

“But they have a lot of young players with a lot of quality.

"We have to be aware because Benfica won’t just come here to play a weak part in this match, but for us the important thing is to carry on and that’s what we are aiming for," he concluded.

Manchester United will be looking to secure an early qualification to the knockout stage of the competition having won all their three games thus far.