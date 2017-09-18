Manchester United face 'difficult' period without Paul Pogba, admits Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Paul Pogba is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines: Getty

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted it will be “difficult” for Manchester United without Paul Pogba in the starting XI.

The French international suffered a hamstring strain in last week’s 4-0 Champions League win over Basel and is set to undergo further tests this week as United look to determine the full extent of his injury.

Pogba is expected to be absent for a minimum of one month, though manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed suggestions that the player could be sidelined for three months as “completely nonsense”.

Despite beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday, Mkhitaryan said afterwards that it will be “hard to play” without the 24-year-old as United prepare for the weeks ahead.

"It's hard, because he's a top player for us," he told SFR Sport.

"It's going to be very difficult, but the coach knows how to make up for that and we're going to help him come back stronger."

Mkhitaryan also praised former United player Wayne Rooney on his first return to Old Trafford since leaving for Everton in the summer.

"Rooney is a legend. He's an exceptional player. It's a shame that he's at Everton now.

"You saw the fans treated him as if he was one of their own. Good luck to him for the rest of the season.

"It was a very good match, a bit difficult, but happily we won."