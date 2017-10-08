Manchester United fears allayed with Marouane Fellaini only expected to miss two weeks with knee ligament injury

Marouane Fellaini will miss two weeks after being injured on international duty with Belgium: EPA

Fears that Marouane Fellaini could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines have been allayed in a big boost to Manchester United's title chances.

The 30-year-old had been suffering from an Achilles problem ahead of Belgium's clash with Bosnia on Saturday but was given the green light to feature, despite the Red Devils having already secured their place at next summer’s World Cup.

But Fellaini was forced off in just the 29th substitute with a knee injury with fears growing it could spark a long-term lay-off for the in-form midfielder.

But the Belgian FA confirmed on Sunday that following medical tests Fellaini has only suffered a minor strain of his medial collateral ligament rather than further, more extensive damage and will now only likely miss a fortnight.

The injury does, however, rule him out of the clash with Liverpool this weekend as well as the Champions League tie with Benfica in Lisbon the following week.

The Belgian has enjoyed a rich vein of form lately, scoring four goals in all competitions and adding a further assist for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

Such form has prompted talk of a new contract deal, as first reported by The Independent earlier this month.

The news will come as a boost to United who already have fellow midfielder Paul Pogba on the sidelines with a hamstring injury picked up last month.

