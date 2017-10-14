Manchester United flop Memphis Depay eyes Real Madrid move

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay does not feel burnt by his Manchester United experience and wants to secure a move to Real Madrid.

Memphis Depay insists he retains a dream of one day playing for Real Madrid.

The Netherlands international inspired PSV to Eredivisie glory in 2014-15, securing a switch to Manchester United.

But the 23-year-old failed to make an impression at Old Trafford under his former national team boss Louis van Gaal, scoring only two Premier League goals before being moved on to Lyon by Jose Mourinho in January.

Depay was revitalised by joining the Ligue 1 side, claiming eight goals and supplying 11 assists across 27 games in all competitions.

He only featured as a second-half substitute during Friday's thrilling last-gasp 3-2 win over champions Monaco but, as he outlined in an interview with the PSV Supporter, he has lost none of his old ambition.

"I think I'm going to play for Real Madrid," he said. "Yes, that is a serious goal.

"When the time will come? That only God knows. He helps me and takes me there."

He added: "At Lyon I am very happy. The club is, in a way, comparable to PSV. The family atmosphere, for example."

Lyon sit third in Ligue 1, having closed to within three points of Monaco in second, and travel to Everton in the Europa League next Thursday.