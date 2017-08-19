Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's future is safe at Old Trafford, says Jose Mourinho

Anthony Martial has a future at Manchester United and will improve on his disappointing second season at the club, according to Jose Mourinho.

Martial, who arrived at Old Trafford as world football’s most-expensive teenager two years ago, was in and out of Mourinho’s side last season, making just 18 league starts.

Mourinho told the 21-year-old he wanted to see ‘more’ from him last month while pursuing the signing of Internazionale winger Ivan Perisic, who would have provided direct competition for Martial.

However, the Frenchman responded by impressing on United’s pre-season tour of the United States and scored when appearing from the bench in Sunday’s 4-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

With United unlikely to make any further new additions this summer, Mourinho is ready to put his faith in Martial and expects to see an improvement.

“I have faith in him,” Mourinho insisted. “Probably the player I was looking for was not a pure winger because I have pure wingers.

“Probably the player that I was looking for is a player that allows me to play with three at the back and play the wing-back.

Mourinho added: “As a pure attacking player, Anthony is a good player. I believe he is one of the players that is going to have a better season this season than the previous season.

“I look at some of my players and I am sure some players are going to be better this season than they were last season, and Anthony is that for sure.”