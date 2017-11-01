Manchester United game is a must win for inconsistent Chelsea, says Courtois

Thibaut Courtois thinks that Chelsea need to win at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United on Sunday to give them a chance of retaining their Premier League title.

Chelsea sit in fourth place after 10 games with a nine-point gap between them and Manchester City, who sit at the top of the table. Ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is now leading Man United and his side are four points above the champions ahead of Sunday's clash in west London.

Courtois conceded three goals as Roma comfortably beat the Blues in the Champions League on Tuesday and the Belgium international is hoping to see his side return to winning ways to stay in contention for the title.

"If we want to remain near the top of the Premier League then it is a must win game for us," Courtois said at the Stadio Olympico. "I think City is at nine points [ahead of us], United is at four. Tottenham is just one in front but this game is a must win if you want to remain near the top and near the other teams.

"We will try to get three points and give our lives for it on Sunday.

