Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the vacant manager's job at League One Oldham Athletic.

Oldham, who parted company with boss John Sheridan on September 25, declined to make an official comment on the matter, but Goal and Omnisport understand Scholes held talks on Wednesday.

Ex-Netherlands star Clarence Seedorf was interviewed last month, but is now out of the running.

The Lactics have won three consecutive games in all competitions under caretaker manager Richie Wellens, who like Scholes is a product of the Old Trafford youth system.

Scholes, an 11-time Premier League champion, was previously offered the chance to become manager at his boyhood club when Lee Johnson left for Barnsley in 2015.

