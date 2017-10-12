Manchester United hopeful of early Paul Pogba return with midfielder eyeing comeback against Swansea

Manchester United are hopeful Paul Pogba could return before the end of the month: Getty

Manchester United are hoping to have Paul Pogba fit and ready for action by the end of October, and possibly even back in the team for the League Cup match away to Swansea on October 24, The Independent understands.

The French international has been out since September 12, when he had to go off after just 19 minutes of the opening Champions League group win over Basel with a hamstring injury.

Jose Mourinho initially feared that would be "long term" and while United were at one point so concerned about the recurrence of such issues that they were considering sending Pogba to a specialist about his hamstrings.

But the 24-year-old has been working and recovering well and even recently showed footage of himself on a treadmill.

If he is back for the Swansea match, that would leave him in contention for the crunch Premier League game at home to Tottenham on October 28.