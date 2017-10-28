Manchester United get the job done to vindicate Jose Mourinho and leave Tottenham's title hopes in question

Manchester United offer the most direct response to all the criticism of the last two league results, by winning a big-six game with the most direct goal possible. On 82 minutes of a largely scrappy match, David De Gea punted it up, Romelu Lukaku flicked it on, and Anthony Martial finished.

All so basic, and all so easy. A defence usually as resolute as Tottenham Hotspur’s should have dealt with it in a much better manner, but this time round they crumpled in their third big-six game of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has still only won one of these matches from his time at the club, and it’s still difficult to get away from the fact they are so dependent on one player - the one who was absent here, Harry Kane.

That trend will now be the focus of this big-six clash, rather than Jose Mourinho’s capacity for killing off games – which his side just about did here, his tight game-plan ultimately paying off. The added vindication for the Portuguese was that it was one of his substitutes who won the game, in Martial.

He was brought on for Marcus Rashford, and the decision to take off the young star - who had been one of the few players energising this match - was booed. When the final whistle went, Mourinho so conspicuously put his fingers to his lips in a shushing gesture in that way he does, but that was more likely to all the criticism of the past two weeks.

