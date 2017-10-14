Manchester United have Jose Mourinho and David de Gea to thank for holding Liverpool to lifeless draw

Yet another bad Liverpool-Manchester United game, that doesn’t do anyone all that much good, even if Jose Mourinho will be the happier manager. The Portuguese once again put out the type of negative gameplan at Anfield - and, it must be said, a general top-six away game - that has a lifeless 0-0 draw as its most logical consequence.

From Red Monday to dead Saturday. That game-plan did duly frustrate Liverpool, who once again proved themselves wasteful and lacking in confidence in what has been a concerning drop-off in form, but this should be someway frustrating for United too.

If there was ever to be a top-six away game where they could finally come out and play and assert themselves, it was this, when they were supposedly on such fine attacking form and against a Liverpool team who have been so uncertain and so porous at the back.

This could and probably should have been a title statement of a performance, that also totally killed Liverpool’s title challenge.

It instead just killed the game, and won’t exactly frighten Manchester City.

There was absolutely none of the football from this possibly illusory start to the season that everyone has been talking about.

The only talking points were instead how typically dreadful the game was, how typically excellent one David De Gea save was - from Joel Matip on 34 minutes - and how referee Martin Atkinson didn’t issue more bookings, if not a red card.

There can be questions about Romelu Lukaku, Alberto Moreno and Matteo Darmian in that regard, but those questions alone say an awful lot of the match.

It certainly wasn’t a game that was in-keeping with the pre-match tribute to Kenny Dalglish, who had a stand named after him, and who once so illuminated this fixture and this stadium. There was here only irritation, not least from Lukaku. He snapped at Joe Gomez and snatched at the one chance he got, this time not benefitting from a rebound.