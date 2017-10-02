Manchester United, Jose Mourinho and England: Marcus Rashford explains how he is just taking it all in his stride

Marcus Rashford is ready to seize his opportunities with England as he has at United: Getty

It is a rather simple illustration of why Marcus Rashford is the player he is, why he has found such remarkable career strides so… natural. Take his attitude to Euro 2016. For most teenagers who had only made their club debuts a few months before, a mere call-up to an international tournament would have been a landmark moment, something they’d always cherish, regardless of how it went. To just be involved would have been so exciting. Not for Rashford. The ultra-professional in him means he just can’t look beyond the elimination to Iceland.

“I’ll be honest with you, it is difficult to see it as a positive when you’re losing because in those games you don’t have the chance to get it back,” Rashford explains with matter-of-factness at St George’s Park. “If it’s for your club and it’s a league game, you have another game next week and you can kind of redeem yourself. It’s not like that at tournament football and that’s why it was so, so disappointing and hard to take.

"We went out before we'd expected to go out and before we obviously wanted to go out, so it was a disappointing end to the season for me.”

His first ever season, let's not forget. That is why it didn’t matter that Rashford was there even though it was something that no one would have expected - or, in truth, even thought of or imagined - mere months beforehand. Then again, the Manchester United star is not ‘most teenagers’. He is one of the brightest young talents in European football, and that sort of mentality is one other reason why. Rashford has so far been so capable of maximising that talent because he is not overawed by any of it, because it comes so naturally to him.

It is telling that after such a remarkable rise, with only 19 months of proper professional football, all of this already all feels so normal for him; so routine.

“You just get to grips with it. The more we have to do it, you've just got to take it in your stride.”

He puts some of that down to the grounding at United.

“I think obviously the coaching is very good, but they also try to turn you into good people as well as good players. I'd probably say it's about having a lot of respect for everyone regardless of who they are or what they're doing is probably like the baseline you have to have no matter what age you are. Just having that alone can get you a long way. It's the main message they give you. United are very good at nourishing abilities."

“There are loads of different examples I can give you of ways they keep us grounded… If you are winning a game by a ridiculous scoreline, and then obviously as attackers you might start messing about if you've scored three goals or whatever. But the coaches would say your beating them but still show them respect. They drill that into you from a very very young age."

It is a further indication of how brief Rashford’s brilliant career has been that he hasn’t actually done much with the media. He hasn’t really got to reveal much about himself, but then he still doesn’t look completely comfortable yet talking about himself. He almost seems like Paul Scholes in his apparent willingness to simply get on with it on the pitch and ignore everything away from it. If he is anything but a normal young player on the pitch due to his ability and impact, however, he insists his life off the pitch it is nothing special.

“I just do normal stuff, to be honest. I play PlayStation, em, take the dogs for a walk… I’ve got a Cane Corso and a Frenchie.”

He does admit his sudden new status has caused him to be a little more cautious with people around football.

“Probably the way you have to look after yourself, and look out for yourself as well, because everyone is always trying to get something off the back of you so you have to just take care of yourself.

“People are maybe trying to build themselves up off the back of you. Erm... you know, for me, it's not like that because I have friends around me. They've been my friends [for so long]. It can be anything, it can be your own friends, or even people's family members, it's difficult but what are you to know. Like I said, I have people around me that guide me and kind of keep me away from certain things. Sometimes as a young player, that's what's needed.

“Not for me, because I've not been through [a situation like that] yet… [but] you have to be smart and try not to put yourself in them situations, as much as you can.”

