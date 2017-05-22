Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson labels pressure on Arsenal manager as 'ridiculous'

Sir Alex Ferguson has labelled the pressure Arsene Wenger has been under at Arsenal as “ridiculous” and questioned whether the club would ever find another manager like him, should he leave.

Wenger’s contract expires after the FA Cup final against Chelsea next weekend following 21 years in north London and although there is a two-year extension on the table, he is yet to commit his future one way or another.

While Arsenal and Manchester United finished more than 20 points behind the eventual champions Chelsea, Ferguson and Wenger went head-to-head for the title almost every season during their 17 years in opposition dugouts.

And Ferguson has questioned whether the Gunners will come to regret not appreciating the calibre of manager they have in Wenger after he calls time on his career at the Emirates.

“At the moment, of course, with the ridiculous situation of the pressure Arsene is under, I just wonder if they realise the job he's done,” Ferguson told Sky Sports News.

“The most amazing thing about him is this: he has come through a forest of criticism for months now, and has never bowed. He has seen it right through, he has shown a determination, a stubbornness. I think when you look at that, it's a quality, and I'm not sure they'll ever get another manager like that.

“It's quite easy to say 'Get rid of him', but who do you get? Who do you get in to keep that club the way they are for the next 20 years?

“I really feel sorry for him because I think he's shown outstanding qualities, and I think he has handled the whole situation. I don't know many that have done that.”