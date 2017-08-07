Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Championship side Leeds United

The young defender, who made his breakthrough under Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, is to spend the coming season at Elland Road

Leeds United have signed Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The Championship club have embarked on a major recruitment drive this summer, recruiting the likes of Vurnon Anita, Pontus Jansson and Ouasim Bouy as they prepare for a promotion challenge in 2017-18.

Borthwick-Jackson, who has made 14 senior appearances for the Premier League side, becomes Leeds' 11th signing of the summer.

The 20-year-old made his breakthrough at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, but has struggled to nail down a first-team spot since the Dutchman's departure.

Borthwick-Jackson subsequently spent last season on loan at Wolves, though he made only seven appearances.

He remains highly-rated, however, and has won caps for England at four youth levels, Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-20.

Reports suggested that Dutch giants Ajax were keen to secure a deal for the defender, only for Borthwick-Jackson to choose to remain in England instead.

