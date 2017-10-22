Manchester United made to sweat on extent of Phil Jones' injury

Phil Jones stretched awkwardly for the ball during United's loss to Huddersfield - Getty Images Europe

Jose Mourinho faces an anxious wait before discovering the full extent of an injury suffered by England central defender Phil Jones at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jones collapsed after stretching awkwardly midway through the first half of United’s defeat and later confirmed he had damaged a quadriceps muscle.

United expect to find out on Monday how long Jones can expect to be sidelined, although the fact that he walked out of the ground unaided and in apparently good spirits suggests it may not be too serious.

Mourinho will hope that is the case after the disastrous display of Jones’s replacement Victor Lindelof, who had a hand in both Huddersfield goals, and given his team’s congested fixture list.

United visit Swansea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday without Jones and with Eric Bailly, absent at the weekend through injury, doubtful.

Lindelof (centre) had a torrid time after coming off the bench

Marcos Rojo remains a number of weeks away from returning from a knee ligament injury he suffered in April.

Bailly should be available for Saturday’s visit of Tottenham, but Chris Smalling has struggled for consistent form and Daley Blind remains a stop gap and has fallen behind Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian at left-back.