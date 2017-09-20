Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reminds me of my dad says Nigel Clough

Burton manager Nigel Clough will try to cause a Carabao Cup upset at Jose Mourinho's Manchester United on Wednesday when he faces a manager who reminds him of his father Brian.

United are the defending champions after Mourinho equalled Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough's record by winning a fourth League Cup title against Southampton at Wembley in February.

His quest to lift the trophy for a fifth time begins against Clough Junior's Brewers, and the Burton manager believes his opponents will be guided by a man that shares many of the characteristics his own father had.

"I think just the way they go about it and the way that they deal with things in such a no-nonsense manner," he said. "It's black or it's white and that's it. If a player does the job for him, he has him in, and if he doesn't, that's it.

"I think they look at things in very similar ways in that department. I think the way he (Mourinho) deals with the press and the media, there are similarities there but he's just no-nonsense and says what he thinks and that's the biggest similarity."