Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho still has 'no idea' when Paul Pogba will return from injury

A date is yet to be set for Paul Pogba's return from a hamstring injury: Getty

Jose Mourinho still has ‘no idea’ when Paul Pogba will be available for selection again as the Manchester United midfielder continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Pogba left Old Trafford on crutches after the 3-0 Champions League group stage victory over Basel last week and is certain to miss Saturday’s league trip to Southampton.

Mourinho claimed on Sunday that suggestions Pogba could miss up to 12 weeks of football were “completely nonsense”, but a date remains to be set on the 24-year-old’s return.

“I have no idea,” Mourinho admitted after being asked if he knows when Pogba will be available. “No idea. But it's a great opportunity for other players to play and I trust them all.

“I’m not going to cry or be counting the days until Pogba comes back, not at all. When he comes back, welcome, but until then, I trust my people.”

As well as this weekend’s trip to St Mary’s, Pogba is expected to miss games against CSKA Moscow and Crystal Palace at least.

The France international also remains a doubt for United’s meeting with Liverpool at Anfield on 16 October.