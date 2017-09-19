Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explains Michael Carrick's lack of playing time this season

Michael Carrick has yet to play a single minute so far this season: Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has told Michael Carrick that his time will come despite the Manchester United captain’s lack of playing time so far this season.

Carrick signed a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford in May but despite that show of faith, the 36-year-old midfielder is yet to play a minute of football this term.

When asked what role Carrick still had to play at United, Mourinho compared his captain’s situation to those of other members of his squad whose playing time has been limited.

“[Sergio] Romero played the Europa League final which was the game of the season for us and he's not playing. Ander Herrera was the player of the season and he is not starting matches. That's life in big clubs.

“We gave [Carrick] a contract because we think he is a good player, we think he is an important player.

“He is just in a team where, in this moment, Matic and Fellaini are in the best form that I've ever seen them. I never saw Matic playing so well, I've never saw Fellaini play so well.



“He's in a team with these two guys playing absolutely phenomenal so for Carrick and for Ander, it's just patience. Their time will arrive and they're going to be important players for sure. That's the team, that's the squad.”

Carrick could be handed his first minutes of the season when United begin their defence of the EFL Cup in a third round tie against Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.