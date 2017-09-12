Manchester United mark best Old Trafford run for six years with Basel win

Goals from Fellaini, Lukaku and Rashford brought United's unbeaten home run to 32 games, the best since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United's Champions League victory over Basel has seen the Red Devils post their best run at Old Trafford for six years.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford saw Jose Mourinho triumph in his first Champions League game at United.

And in doing so, the Special One extended his unbeaten run at home to 32 games, a record that spans an entire year.

That is United's best run at Old Trafford since October 2011, when the side managed by Sir Alex Ferguson racked up 37 games without defeat.

During this current run, United have won 21 and drawn 11 of their 32 home clashes in all competitions, making Old Trafford a fortress against unsuspecting visitors.

If the likes of Lukaku keep hitting the net, moreover, that 2011 record should fall in no time.