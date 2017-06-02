Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera insists he is 'happy' at Old Trafford amid Barcelona interest

Ander Herrera has insisted he is “happy” at Manchester United and simply wants to ‘give back’ to the fans amid reported interest from Barcelona.

The Spaniard excelled for United across the past term, helping guide the club to League Cup and Europa League titles, and was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony.

Herrera has subsequently been linked with a move to Barcelona. Head coach Ernesto Valverde worked with the midfielder for one season at Athletic Bilbao, prior to his purchase by United, and has asked sporting director Robert Fernandez to make a move for the 27-year-old.

As reported by The Independent, United have no desire to sell the midfielder, though, while Herrera himself has reiterated his commitment to the Manchester club.

Herrera, whose contract runs out next year, said: "I'm very thankful with Man United because they came to Spain to sign me three years ago.

“So the only thing I have in my mind every time I am on the pitch is I want to give all of the affection back and I think that's the right way.

“I just try to go to the pitch and finish the game and I cannot complain to myself, I can say I have given everything.

"I don't want to stop, I am very optimistic and a hard-working player and I want to keep playing, to keep working hard, to keep improving, not just personally but with the club, but with the team.

"I want to keep winning things, I am happy with my development, I am happy with my time at the club so far but I am not going to stop here, I want to keep playing, keep improving and making our fans proud."

Herrera joined United for £29m from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 after a move the previous summer collapsed on transfer deadline day.

He has since made 121 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League during his time in Manchester.

United have the option to extend his current contract by a further year and it’s expected the player will be offered an improved deal in a bid to ward off interest from abroad.

