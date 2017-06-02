Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini refuses to rule out move to China

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has refused to rule out a future move to the Chinese Super League.

The Belgian has slowly established himself under manager Jose Mourinho this season, making a total of league 28 appearances for the club in the league.

But when asked if he would be tempted to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Axel Witsel in moving to China, Fellaini said he is keeping an open mind.

“In China? Why not?" he told VTM News .

“I’m now Manchester United player, but I do not rule out such a transfer in the future.”

Fellaini has proved to be a decisive figure at United after joining the club under David Moyes on deadline day in 2013.

But Mourinho has continued to stand by the 29-year-old throughout the past season, even after large sections of the United faithful turned on the midfielder after he conceded a penalty away at Everton.

Fellaini explained why he has thrived under the Portuguese.

"He knows how to use me. At the start of the season, I played as a No 6, then as a No 8 and then a No 10. I play wherever he needs me," he added.

"He knows my qualities and knows how to use me. If he plays me, I will play there and give my best."

The Belgian signed a new one-year contract at the club in January and it’s believed United have no desire to sell the midfielder.

