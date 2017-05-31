Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba teaches local to dab during Mecca pilgrimage to mark start of Ramadan

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has continued his video diary of his pilgrimage to Mecca to mark the start of Ramadan by videoing himself teaching a local how to dab.

However the 24-year-old seems to not be a great teacher as the man in the video struggles to perform the dab, much to the hilarity of a visibly-amused Pogba, who captioned the video: “Get ready for the new dab”.

Pogba, a Muslim, is visiting the holy Islamic city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj – the pilgrimage to Mecca during certain months of the year – something all Muslims are expected to complete at least once in their lifetimes.

It is believed Pogba has already completed Hajj to the holiest city in Islam, believed to be the birthplace of the Prophet Mohammed. The footballer's trip this week is Umrah, or a non-compulsory visit.

It is the second post the world’s most expensive player has uploaded after publishing a picture to his Instagram account where he can been seen wearing white clothes to symbolise purity.

He called the sight the “most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life”.